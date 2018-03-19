Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Unavailable Monday
Girgensons (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against the Predators on Monday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Girgensons left Saturday's matchup with Chicago after logging a mere 2:56 of ice time and will miss just his seventh game of the season. After three straight seasons of failing to crack the 20-point mark -- he has just 12 points this year with 10 games remaining -- it seems his 30-point 2014-15 campaign was an anomaly. Unless he can get back to being a regular offensive contributor, the natural center won't offer much more than fleeting fantasy value in deeper formats.
