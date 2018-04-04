Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Undergoes facial surgery
Girgensons will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign after having facial surgery Wednesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Girgensons hit a slump to close out the season, as he was riding an 11-game goalless streak prior to getting hurt. During his drought, the winger added just three helpers and registered a minus-6 rating. The natural center spent much of the year playing wing -- including suiting up on the top line with Jack Eichel -- and can likely expect to be utilized in a similar role in 2018-19 given the organization's depth down the middle.
More News
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Two helpers in Monday's win•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Will be active Friday•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Out again Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Unavailable Monday•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Won't return Saturday•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Looking comfortable on first line•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...