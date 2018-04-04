Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Undergoes facial surgery

Girgensons will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign after having facial surgery Wednesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Girgensons hit a slump to close out the season, as he was riding an 11-game goalless streak prior to getting hurt. During his drought, the winger added just three helpers and registered a minus-6 rating. The natural center spent much of the year playing wing -- including suiting up on the top line with Jack Eichel -- and can likely expect to be utilized in a similar role in 2018-19 given the organization's depth down the middle.