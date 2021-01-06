Girgensons underwent surgery to repair a hamstring injury Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined for approximately six months.

With an expected recovery timetable of six months, Girgensons will almost certainly miss the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign, even in the Sabres make a deep playoff run. His lengthy absence will likely go unnoticed by most virtual managers, as he only picked up 12 goals and 19 points in 69 games last season, but it won't go unnoticed by Buffalo's fans, as Girgensons is one of the team's best defensive forwards and penalty-killers. Tobias Rieder, Rasmus Asplund and Riley Sheahan are the leading candidates to fill in for Girgenson, who will undoubtedly be placed on long-term injured reserve, during the upcoming campaign.