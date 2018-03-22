Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Will be active Friday

Girgensons (upper body) has been cleared to play in Friday's home game versus the Canadiens, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Girgensons absorbed a hit from Brent Seabrook in Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, causing him to leave that contest after 2:56 of ice time. The Latvian is a checking specialist for a Sabres team that ranks dead last in the league standings, and we'd be curious to know how much patience Buffalo has with the 2012 first-round (14th overall) draft pick who hasn't lived up to lofty expectations; after all, he's only tacked on 98 points (44 goals, 54 assists) through 342 career contests.