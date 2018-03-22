Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Will be active Friday
Girgensons (upper body) has been cleared to play in Friday's home game versus the Canadiens, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Girgensons absorbed a hit from Brent Seabrook in Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, causing him to leave that contest after 2:56 of ice time. The Latvian is a checking specialist for a Sabres team that ranks dead last in the league standings, and we'd be curious to know how much patience Buffalo has with the 2012 first-round (14th overall) draft pick who hasn't lived up to lofty expectations; after all, he's only tacked on 98 points (44 goals, 54 assists) through 342 career contests.
More News
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Out again Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Unavailable Monday•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Won't return Saturday•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Looking comfortable on first line•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Returning Sunday•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...