Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Winds up on injured reserve
Girgensons (upper body) is on injured reserve per the NHL's official media site.
As expected, Girgensons was shifted to IR and remains week-to-week with an upper-body injury. With just eight points in 35 games this season, his prolonged absence shouldn't hurt many fantasy lineups.
