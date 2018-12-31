Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Winds up on injured reserve

Girgensons (upper body) is on injured reserve per the NHL's official media site.

As expected, Girgensons was shifted to IR and remains week-to-week with an upper-body injury. With just eight points in 35 games this season, his prolonged absence shouldn't hurt many fantasy lineups.

