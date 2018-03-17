Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Won't return Saturday
Girgensons departed Saturday's game during the first period and will not return, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Girgensons logged only 2:56 of ice time prior to his exit, giving him little time to assist in the box score. The 2012 first-round pick has yet to blossom for the Sabres, owning just 12 points (seven goals, five assists) through 65 games played -- including Saturday's goose egg. After a brief span of production in late January and early February, he owns just one point -- a goal -- in the 14 games since Feb. 15. His next opportunity to rejoin the lineup comes against the Predators on Monday, so it's safe to anticipate more news about the injury surfacing before then.
