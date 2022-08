Miletic signed a contract with Osterlunds IK of the second-tier Swedish league on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Miletic put up 14 points in 45 games with AHL Chicago last season. The winger has seen his scoring pace decline in the minors over the last four years, so he'll try to revitalize his career overseas. At 25 years old, it's possible he eventually returns to North America, though it shouldn't be considered probable.