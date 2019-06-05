Lepisto agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with Helsinki Jokerit (KHL) on Wednesday.

In two seasons with the Jokerit, Lepisto notched 15 goals and 50 assists in 115 regular season contests, adding another 10 helpers in the postseason. Originally playing for Helsinki when it was still in the Finnish league, the blueliner's numbers convinced the Capitals to take him in the third round of the 2004 NHL Draft. The 34-year-old would go on to play with the Coyotes, Blue Jackets and Blackhawks on his way to 176 NHL games, the last of which came during the 2011-12 campaign.