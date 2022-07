Niku signed a contract with JYP Jyvaskyla of the Finnish Elite League, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Niku played with JYP Jyvaskyla from 2014-17 before making the jump to North American hockey. He played 67 career NHL games with Winnipeg and Montreal, scoring two goals and 16 points in the process. The 25-year-old blueliner showed flashes of potential, including his 54-point 2017-18 campaign with AHL Manitoba, but he was never able to find consistency at the top level.