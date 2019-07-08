Samuel Asselin: Inks AHL contract with Bruins

Asselin signed a two-year AHL contract with Boston on Monday.

Asselin, 21, hails from L'Assomption, Quebec. Last year, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward tickled twine 48 times to go along with 38 assists for 86 points with a plus-51 rating in 68 junior contests with the Halifax Mooseheads. Asselin's 48 goals led the QMJHL while also giving him the most goals in a single season by a Moosehead player since 1994. He likely won't be a factor in the NHL this coming season but considering his numbers, there is certainly offensive potential that can't be ignored.