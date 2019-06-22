Samuel Bolduc: Two-way defender joins Isles

Bolduc was drafted 57th overall by the Islanders at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Bolduc is a highly intriguing prospect. Scouts got to see a ton of him this season as he played an insane number of minutes for a poor Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL) team. Bolduc is a strong skater and he's physical. He also possesses a rocket from the point. His main downfall is his decision making. He makes hurried decisions with the puck when they are not necessary and that results in cycles and offensive flurries being wasted. If that area of Bolduc's game can improve as he ages and with better coaching, the Isles could have a potential star on their hands here. Bolduc, when at the top of his game, looks a lot like St. Louis rearguard and Stanley Cup Champion Colton Parayko.