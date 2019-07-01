Scott Darling: Becomes UFA after buyout
Darling was bought out by the Panthers on Monday.
The Panthers acquired Darling and a 2020 sixth-round draft pick from the Hurricanes in exchange for goaltender James Reimer on Sunday, but neither team had any interest in retaining him. Still, purchasing the final two years of Darling's contract will cost Carolina $1.83 million over the next four years. It's been a major fall from grace for the ex-Blackhawk, as he failed to hold down a No. 1 goalie job in Raleigh following a 2016-17 campaign in which he posted an 18-5-5 record, 2.38 GAA and .924 save percentage in the Windy City.
