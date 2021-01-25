Darling signed a professional tryout agreement with AHL Chicago on Monday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Darling last appeared in an NHL game back in 2018-19 when he was with Carolina in which he posted a 2-4-2 record and .884 save percentage in eight games. The veteran netminder spent the previous campaign overseas with Innsbruck and appears like he wants to make a return to North America. At this point, the best Darling could likely hope for would be to parlay the PTO with the Wolves into a two-way NHL deal down the road.