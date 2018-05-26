Hartnell, a pending unrestricted free agent, is keeping an open mind about the possibility of playing again in 2018-19, Sportsnet reports.

Hartnell won't be retained by the Predators and retirement could be on the horizon unless another team scoops him up in free agency. "Me and my wife have talked about it," said Hartnell. "Our son isn't in school. If there's a team that's the right fit for all of us, we are 100 percent going." A gritty veteran with a scorer's touch, Hartnell has amassed 327 goals and 380 assists over 1,249 career regular-season contests between the Predators, Flyers and Blue Jackets. If he does latch on with another club, it would presumably be a one- or two-year deal.