Upshall was released from his professional tryout by Edmonton on Monday.

Considering the wealth of young forward depth the Oilers have, it shouldn't come as a shock to see the veteran cut loose ahead of the season. The 34-year-old may struggle to find a new landing spot, which could mean the end of his professional career. If this is it, the winger would retire with 759 NHL games played, 138 goals and 147 assists.

More News
Our Latest Stories