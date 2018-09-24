Upshall was released from his professional tryout by Edmonton on Monday.

Considering the wealth of young forward depth the Oilers have, it shouldn't come as a shock to see the veteran cut loose ahead of the season. The 34-year-old may struggle to find a new landing spot, which could mean the end of his professional career. If this is it, the winger would retire with 759 NHL games played, 138 goals and 147 assists.