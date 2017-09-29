Upshall was released from his professional tryout agreement with the Canucks on Friday.

Upshall made it deep into the preseason before getting the axe, but just couldn't earn his way onto the 23-man roster. The 33-year-old notched 10 goals and eight helpers in 73 games with the Blues last season. What's next for the winger is uncertain, but it clearly won't be a full time gig in Vancouver.