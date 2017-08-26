Scottie Upshall: Prefers to stay in NHL
Upshall, an unrestricted free agent, is starting to draw more interest from NHL teams, Sportsnet reports.
Upshall had a decent year in a bottom-six role for the Blues last season, as he scored 10 goals to complement eight helpers over 73 games and a mere 10:59 of average ice time. According to this latest report, he could latch on with an NHL club on a professional tryout agreement, otherwise, he has the option of playing overseas.
