Coach Todd McLellan told reporters that Upshall's release from his PTO was due to injury and that the team would still consider bringing him back once healthy, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

As stated by McLellan, Upshall will likely be allowed to skate with the team and may have to spend some time in the minors before the organization would consider signing him to a regular contract. It's a glimmer of hope for the veteran that his career may not have come to a close yet.