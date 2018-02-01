Bergenheim is calling it a career and retiring from professional hockey, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bergenheim was playing with Frolunda HC this season, but after four outings, will hang up his skates. The Finn last appeared in the NHL in 2014-15 when he split time between Florida and Minnesota. All told, the winger logged 506 NHL games in which he netted 96 goals, 84 assists and 379 PIM.