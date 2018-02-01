Sean Bergenheim: Hanging up skates
Bergenheim is calling it a career and retiring from professional hockey, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bergenheim was playing with Frolunda HC this season, but after four outings, will hang up his skates. The Finn last appeared in the NHL in 2014-15 when he split time between Florida and Minnesota. All told, the winger logged 506 NHL games in which he netted 96 goals, 84 assists and 379 PIM.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...