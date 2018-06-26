Sean Maguire: Doesn't receive qualifying offer
The Coyotes didn't extend Maguire a qualifying offer, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent July 1, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports.
The 2012 fourth-round pick is nothing more than an organizational depth option at this stage in his career, having spent most of the past three seasons in the ECHL, so he'll likely be looking to sign a minor-league deal with a goaltender needy club for the 2018-19 campaign.
