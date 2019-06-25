Malone was not given a qualifying offer by the Sabres on Tuesday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Malone is technically still eligible to sign with any NHL club, but the center already agreed to terms on a one-year deal with AHL Rochester, which will at least keep him on the radar for team brass. If he can put together a solid campaign, the 23-year-old could earn himself an NHL deal from Buffalo next summer.

More News
Our Latest Stories