Sebastian Repo: Placed on unconditional waivers
The Panthers placed Repo on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Repo has yet to make his NHL debut since being selected by the Panthers in the sixth round of the 2017 draft, so this news doesn't come as a huge surprise. The 23-year-old winger will likely return to his native Finland to continue his playing career.
