Senators' Aaron Luchuk: Back in Ottawa

The Maple Leafs traded Luchuk along with a 2021 conditional sixth-round pick to the Senators for Max Veronneau on Wednesday.

Luchuk was traded from Ottawa to Toronto in an offseason trade that included Cody Ceci, Connor Brown and Nikita Zaitsev. He'll head back to Ottawa in a swap of minor-league players. Luchuk has spent the majority of his time in the ECHL this season and has performed well with 49 points over 44 games, so he could vie for playing time with Ottawa's AHL affiliate.