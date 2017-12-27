Senators' Aaron Luchuk: Inks entry-level deal

Luchuk signed an entry-level contract with the Senators on Tuesday.

Luchuk compiled 68 goals and 73 assists through 209 games in his first three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The 20-year-old pivot turned it up a notch this campaign, though, accruing 28 goals and 23 assists through 30 games, catching the eye of a struggling and injured Senators squad. Because of injuries, he may have a shot to play Wednesday against the Bruins, but unless he makes a serious impression, he will likely head to the AHL when other forwards come to full health.