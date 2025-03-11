Gaudette's point drought reached 10 games in Monday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Gaudette was a pleasant surprise for the Senators early in the campaign, but with just five points over 27 games since the start of January, the magic has run out. He's currently in a fourth-line role and will likely stay there since the Senators don't have any extra healthy forwards on the roster. The 28-year-old is at 16 goals, six assists, 78 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-12 rating over 62 appearances.