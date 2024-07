Gaudette signed a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Tuesday.

Gaudette accumulated 44 goals and 71 points in 67 regular-season contests for AHL Springfield in 2023-24. He notched four goals and 12 points in 50 regular-season appearances with Ottawa during the 2021-22 campaign. The 27-year-old forward will compete for a depth spot on the roster at training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising if he started 2024-25 in the minors.