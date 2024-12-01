Share Video

Gaudette scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Gaudette has found the back of the net four times during his three-game goal spree. His 37.5 shooting percentage during that span isn't sustainable, but his hot play on Ottawa's top line makes him a worthy fantasy pickup. Gaudette has 12 goals and 13 points through 22 appearances this season.

