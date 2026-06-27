Senators' Adam Nemec: Grabbed by Sens in Round 3

Nemec was the 72nd overall pick by Ottawa in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The brother of Calgary defenseman Simon Nemec, Adam began the year in his native Slovakia before joining OHL Sudbury upon returning from a World Junior tournament in which he averaged a point-per-game over five appearances. He proved to be a nice addition to a team that lacked offensive talent, finishing with 14 goals and 35 points in 31 games. The general view on Nemec is that he's a solid all-around player who can contribute in a ton of areas but lacks one single elite skill to fall back upon. At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Nemec has some size, skill, and pedigree, so he was a perfectly justifiable pick by Ottawa at this stage of the draft.