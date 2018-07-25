Senators' Adam Tambellini: Lands one-year deal
Tambellini agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Wednesday.
Tambellini has yet to make his NHL debut, having spent the past three seasons within the Rangers organization. With AHL Hartford last year, the winger notched 16 goals and 16 assists -- his third straight 30-plus point campaign for the Wolf Pack. Considering the Senators are in somewhat of a rebuilding mode (especially if Erik Karlsson leaves) the youngster could finally get a look in the NHL.
