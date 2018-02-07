Burrows has been offered an in-person meeting with NHL Player Safety for jabbing his knee into Taylor Hall's head during a scrum, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Burrows has always gotten his nose dirty as a bottom-six player, but the last time he was suspended was 2003 -- when he was handed a three-game ban for abusing the officials in the East Coast Hockey League. Because of the nature of this play, it's tough to tell whether this will be just a fine or a suspension, since it's difficult to prove intent. The Senators next game is Thursday against Nashville, so expect a verdict before that.