Senators' Alex Burrows: Declines in-person hearing
Burrows waived his right to an in-person hearing for repeatedly kneeing Taylor Hall in Tuesday night's game against the Devils, so the hearing will take place over the phone.
Based on the egregious actions from Burrows, it seems like the question isn't whether he'll be suspended, but how long of a ban is warranted. Either way, not many fantasy owners should be affected by the eventual ruling, as Burrows likely has low ownership rates in the first place as the owner of just eight points through 51 games.
