Senators' Alex Burrows: Finds scoresheet Wednesday
Burrows recorded an assist and a shot on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Washington.
The assist snapped a five game point-less streak for Burrows, who is now up to six points on the season. If the numbers don't speak for themselves, the veteran winger isn't providing enough offense to be sustainable in the majority of fantasy formats.
