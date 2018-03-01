Burrows has fully served his 10-game suspension for repeatedly kneeing Devils forward Taylor Hall in a Feb. 6 contest. The 36-year-old winger will be eligible to play in Friday night's road game against the Golden Knights.

You're not likely to see many fantasy owners (if any at all) rushing to activate Burrows. He's having a tumultuous 2017-18 campaign comprised of eight points through 51 games. Burrows is averaging 1:26 of ice time on the man advantage, but Ottawa's power play is ranked 27th in the league, and he's mustered only a pair of points in that special teams spot.