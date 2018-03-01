Senators' Alex Burrows: Finishes out suspension
Burrows has fully served his 10-game suspension for repeatedly kneeing Devils forward Taylor Hall in a Feb. 6 contest. The 36-year-old winger will be eligible to play in Friday night's road game against the Golden Knights.
You're not likely to see many fantasy owners (if any at all) rushing to activate Burrows. He's having a tumultuous 2017-18 campaign comprised of eight points through 51 games. Burrows is averaging 1:26 of ice time on the man advantage, but Ottawa's power play is ranked 27th in the league, and he's mustered only a pair of points in that special teams spot.
More News
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Will remain in Ottawa following suspension•
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Placed on waivers•
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Won't appeal lengthy suspension•
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Receives 10-game ban•
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Declines in-person hearing•
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Could face suspension•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...