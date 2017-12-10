Burrows picked up 19 PIM in Saturday's loss to the Sharks.

Burrows picked up a slew of penalties towards the end of the game and was ejected late in the third period. The feisty forward appeared to use his stick to butt-end and injure Sharks' blueliner Dylan DeMelo, but it's unlikely he'll receive supplementary discipline. The Senators suffered another loss Saturday and Burrows let out some frustration in the process. His 7:45 of ice time against San Jose and eight straight contests without a point tells you everything you need to know about his fantasy value right now.