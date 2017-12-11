Senators' Alex Burrows: Hit with $5,000 fine
Burrows has been assessed a $5,000 fine for roughing Sharks defenseman Dylan DeMelo in Friday night's game.
The gritty winger was tossed from the contest after picking up a game misconduct penalty as part of a scrum with Demelo, who sustained a scratched cornea when Burrows hit him with his stick. Burrows' 19 PIM may have helped out select fantasy owners, but that category is used less often these days given that owners are filling rosters with speedy scorers rather than enforcer types. Burrows isn't necessarily a goon, but long gone are his days of notching 50-plus points per season. He's only recorded three goals and three assists through 28 games this year.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...