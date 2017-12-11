Burrows has been assessed a $5,000 fine for roughing Sharks defenseman Dylan DeMelo in Friday night's game.

The gritty winger was tossed from the contest after picking up a game misconduct penalty as part of a scrum with Demelo, who sustained a scratched cornea when Burrows hit him with his stick. Burrows' 19 PIM may have helped out select fantasy owners, but that category is used less often these days given that owners are filling rosters with speedy scorers rather than enforcer types. Burrows isn't necessarily a goon, but long gone are his days of notching 50-plus points per season. He's only recorded three goals and three assists through 28 games this year.