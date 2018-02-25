Senators' Alex Burrows: Placed on waivers
Burrows (suspension) was placed on waivers Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
The 36-year-old forward has one game left to serve on his 10-game suspension for repeatedly kneeing New Jersey's Taylor Hall. With just eight points in 51 games this season, it's hard to imagine other teams were lining up trade offers for Burrows. In the event that he goes unclaimed, Ottawa will likely send him down to the AHL.
