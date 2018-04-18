Burrows' 2017-18 campaign produced the lowest point total (14) since the 2006-07 season (nine).

The 37-year-old may be feeling the effects of his age, because Burrows produced this dismal point total despite a consistent power-play role. Burrows brings veteran leadership to the table, and he's still locked up with the Senators for one more year at $2.5 million, but his team would surely like to see an uptick in production next season.