Senators' Alex Burrows: Produces worst season in a decade
Burrows' 2017-18 campaign produced the lowest point total (14) since the 2006-07 season (nine).
The 37-year-old may be feeling the effects of his age, because Burrows produced this dismal point total despite a consistent power-play role. Burrows brings veteran leadership to the table, and he's still locked up with the Senators for one more year at $2.5 million, but his team would surely like to see an uptick in production next season.
More News
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Scores two points in win•
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Scores fifth goal of season Saturday•
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Finishes out suspension•
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Will remain in Ottawa following suspension•
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Placed on waivers•
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Won't appeal lengthy suspension•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...