Burrows has been suspended for 10 games for his actions against Devils winger Taylor Hall on Tuesday.

Burrows wasn't pleased after taking a shot from Hall, but took his actions too far during the contest and has been suspended by the league as a result of his actions. The Senators will be without his services until March 2, barring a reduced suspension upon appeal. Unless multiple bodies return to action for Thursday's matchup against the Predators, Ottawa may be forced to recall reinforcements from the minors or roll with seven defensemen.