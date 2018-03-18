Senators' Alex Burrows: Scores fifth goal of season Saturday
Burrows scored a goal on two shots while adding a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The former 35-goal scorer has only lit the lamp five times in 60 games this season, and Burrows is little more than a depth forward at this stage of his career. He's got one more year left on his contract, but there's no guarantee he'll find a role in the NHL in 2018-19.
More News
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Finishes out suspension•
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Will remain in Ottawa following suspension•
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Placed on waivers•
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Won't appeal lengthy suspension•
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Receives 10-game ban•
-
Senators' Alex Burrows: Declines in-person hearing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...