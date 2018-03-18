Burrows scored a goal on two shots while adding a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The former 35-goal scorer has only lit the lamp five times in 60 games this season, and Burrows is little more than a depth forward at this stage of his career. He's got one more year left on his contract, but there's no guarantee he'll find a role in the NHL in 2018-19.