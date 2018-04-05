Burrows set up Max McCormick's first-period goal and iced the game with an empty-netter in a 4-2 win over Buffalo on Monday.

Burrows has now matched the goal total he put up for the Senators in 2016-17, with six on the year. The problem is he only played 20 games with Ottawa last year after a trade, as opposed to the 69 games he's played in a Senators sweater this year. Few have been a better symbol of Ottawa's fall from grace this year, and his scoring comes so infrequently that he doesn't belong on rosters outside the deepest of leagues.