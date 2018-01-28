Senators' Alex Burrows: Seeing power-play time
Burrows has only notched one assist in 10 games since the start of 2017-18, but has been seeing time on the first power-play unit lately.
After reeling off 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) last season in Vancouver and Ottawa, Burrows has seen his pace fall sharply in 2017-18, only totaling seven points (three goals, four assists) in 46 games. However, with Ottawa struggling for a spark, Burrows was inserted into the first power-play line -- skating for 2:41 of ice time total over the last three games -- but has yet to record a point on the man advantage. While it's unclear if the experiment by head coach Guy Boucher will continue, the 36-year-old certainly provides a strong veteran presence, and should be able to pick up some extra points if the lines aren't changed following the All-Star break.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...