Burrows has only notched one assist in 10 games since the start of 2017-18, but has been seeing time on the first power-play unit lately.

After reeling off 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) last season in Vancouver and Ottawa, Burrows has seen his pace fall sharply in 2017-18, only totaling seven points (three goals, four assists) in 46 games. However, with Ottawa struggling for a spark, Burrows was inserted into the first power-play line -- skating for 2:41 of ice time total over the last three games -- but has yet to record a point on the man advantage. While it's unclear if the experiment by head coach Guy Boucher will continue, the 36-year-old certainly provides a strong veteran presence, and should be able to pick up some extra points if the lines aren't changed following the All-Star break.