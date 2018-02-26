Burrows, who was waived by the Senators on Sunday, will fully serve out his suspension by sitting out of Tuesday's game against the Capitals. The winger will remain in the NHL, reprising his fourth-line role upon returning, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

It appears that Burrows was waived for roster flexibility purposes, but he remains property of the Senators having cleared waivers. As the owner of just eight points through 51 games, the 36-year-old isn't rendered useful in many fantasy settings.