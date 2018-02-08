Senators' Alex Burrows: Won't appeal lengthy suspension
Burrows has decided not to appeal his 10-game suspension for repeatedly kneeing Taylor Hall in Tuesday's game against the Devils.
Burrows issued a statement about his actions from his team's most recent game. "The situation was one in which I recognize I let my emotions get the better of me, and it was a relief to see that Taylor Hall was not injured." While it's nice to see the winger express regret for his conduct, the fact of the matter is that he's dragging a slumping team down even further by getting banned for the remainder of the month. There probably won't be many fantasy owners feeling the collateral damage, though, as Burrows' eight points through 51 games leave him off the map in most virtual settings anyway.
