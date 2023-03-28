DeBrincat scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

DeBrincat extended Ottawa's lead to 3-1 with his power-play goal in the second period, one-timing a Drake Batherson feed from the circle. It was DeBrincat's 23rd goal of the season and his 27th point on the man advantage. Overall, the 25-year-old winger has had an uneven first season with the Senators. DeBrincat has 23 goals and 59 points in 73 games this year after tallying 78 points last season with Chicago.