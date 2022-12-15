DeBrincat dished out three assists -- two on the power play -- to go with five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

All three of DeBrincat's assists came in the second period as Ottawa raced out to a 3-0 lead. He extended his point streak to seven games, and there's reason to believe DeBrincat's ascent will continue. DeBrincat's shooting percentage dropped to 8.7, which is well below his career mark of 14.9 percent.