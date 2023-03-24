DeBrincat had two goals and an assist in a 7-2 win over the Lightning on Thursday.

His first goal came on a wrist shot on a 3-on-1 rush in the first, and then he got another about two-and-a-half minutes later when he fought off Zach Bogosian and flicked the puck past Brian Elliott. DeBrincat hadn't scored since March 9, ending a nine-game goal drought. He hasn't had the offensive season he, the Sens or fantasy managers had expected (23 goals, 36 assists; 72 games). Almost half of his points (27) have come on the power play. DeBrincat needs to be more than a power-play specialist to help his team.