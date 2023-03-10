DeBrincat scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.
DeBrincat was responsible for the game-winner, which went off a Kraken defenseman's stick and into the net. Over his last seven games, DeBrincat has two goals and five helpers. The 25-year-old winger is up to 21 tallies, 55 points, 212 shots, 98 hits and a minus-19 rating through 64 contests overall. He's not producing like he did last year (41 goals, 78 points in 82 outings), but the 25-year-old remains a strong option while logging top-six minutes.
More News
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Garners helper versus Wings•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Two points in Monday's OT win•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Nets goal vs. Montreal•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: One of each in win•
-
Senators' Alex DeBrincat: Continues to heat up•