DeBrincat scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, in a 4-3 win over Washington on Thursday.

Claude Giroux and DeBrincat took off on a two-person breakaway and Giroux dished the puck across the slot to the Cat on his off-wing for a one-timer past an outstretched Darcy Kuemper. After a bit of a slow start in his new city, DeBrincat has really picked up the pace. He's on a three-game goal streak (four), four-game point streak (four goals, one assist) and has points in 11-of-12 games in December (seven goals, 11 assists).