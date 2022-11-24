DeBrincat notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

DeBrincat hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games during November, and he snapped a two-game mini-skid with this helper. The winger is up to five goals, 10 assists, seven power-play points, 66 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-7 rating through 19 appearances. Considering he's shooting just 7.6 percent, there's some room for his offense to grow as the season progresses.