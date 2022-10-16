DeBrincat collected an assist for his first point as a member of the Senators on Saturday, albeit in a 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

DeBrincat is settling in with the Sens after five productive seasons honing his craft in Chicago alongside future Hall-of-Famer Patrick Kane. Last season, DeBrincat tied a career high in goals (41) and set the bar higher for himself with 37 assists and 28 power-play points, leaving the Senators with little choice but to buy high on him when they sent the seventh and 39th overall picks from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft -- as well as a 2014 third rounder -- to the Blackhawks. That trade expedites a major rebuild for the Blackhawks, but time will tell if he's better off in Ottawa from a fantasy perspective. Currently, he's on the second line with burgeoning pivot Josh Norris and opposite an ageless wonder in Claude Giroux.